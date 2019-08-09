Everybody knows at least one amazing lunch deal.

Maybe it’s a $3.99 lobster roll with real lobster. (Yes, we know where.) Or a $6.99 Italian sandwich combo with a mountain of homemade onion rings and a drink. (Ditto.)

Maybe it’s cheap, wonderful pizza slices or a sandwich big enough for three meals or a fresh salad that costs less than the peanut butter and jelly sandwich you “forgot” to bring from home.

The Sun Journal is doing a story on ludicrously good local lunch deals and we want to hear your favorite! Call Staff Writer Lindsay Tice at 689-2854 or email her at [email protected] to share.

« Previous

filed under: