In case you had not noticed it, Falmouth assistant professional Shawn Warren has been the most dominant tournament player in Maine during this decade.

On Aug. 6-7 he proved that again by capturing the New England PGA Championship at the Concord and Manchester country clubs in Bedford, New Hampshire, by carding 70-67-67—204 to top David Bennett of the Country Club of Vermont by one stroke.

More significantly, Warren birdied the last two holes of the third and final round to overcome a one-stroke deficit.

He had a double bogey on the front nine, but shot a 30 on the back side with some sensational play, about which he modestly said: “When everything is easy, sometimes it is not as gratifying.”

What he did not say is that there was a 45-minute rain delay after15 holes were played. And according to Ron Bibeau, former First Tee of Maine Executive Director and current New England PGA Board President, “After that, there was a big shift in momentum. It was amazing to watch.”

In Maine, Warren has been a supreme winner, dominating the now defunct Tour Edge Tour in 2013. He cleaned up there, but surprisingly he has taken the Charlie’s Maine Open title just once, way back in 2004 when he was an amateur. Two years later he won the Maine Amateur.

On the New England PGA Tour he has been player of the year in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018. He is now positioned to win the Player of the Year honor again this year. He had won the NEPGA championship in 2013.

Along the way he has made a little money in the NEPGA Championship, but this was his most lucrative prize. The payout for winning this year was $12,000.

Again being humble about the sensational finish, he said: “I played not my best golf. I hit a lot of poor shots and I was fortunate enough to manage it and I hung in there. I kind of found a rhythm on the back nine. Coming down the stretch when I knew I needed to to make putts to end up holing them, that’s why you practice.”

Bibeau, a former Maine head golf pro at Riverside and Dunegrass, said: “I have known Shawn forever. He is good for golf.”

Other Mainers in the NEPGA were Jeff Seavy of Samoset Resort (76-77-72—220 T18), Dan Venezio of Portland (73-77-72—222, T22), John Hickson, Mere Creek (72-74-78—224, T37), Chad Penman, Boothbay Harbor (73-75-79—227, T 54) and Mike Haas-Zangh, Nonesuch River (74-74-83—231, T 65). Four other Maine pros did not make the cut.

The top 13 players earned berths in the 2020 PGA Professional Championship held April 26-29 at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas. That means that Warren was the only Maine qualifier for that tournament.

*****

The results of area golfers who competed Aug. 7-8 in the Maine State Golf Association’s annual B and C Championship at Brunswick are as follows in their respective flights.

Hogan Flight: Glen Tracey, Martindale (83-79—162, T2 net); Gary Chapman, Fox Ridge (87-81—168, 9th gross); Jon Mercier, Martindale (84-81—165 T7 net).

Nicklaus Flight: David Stonebraker, Mingo Springs (81-81—162, 4th gross) and Chip Morrison, Martindale (86-86—172, 8th gross).

Palmer Flight: Loren Cayer, Fox Ridge 92-99—191, 9th gross); Scott Laberge, Fox Ridge (93-89—182, T6 gross) and Kevin Bell, Springbrook (102-103—205, 9th net)

Woods Flight: Mark Hammond Spring Meadows (94-98—192, 6th gross); Jon Kent, Spring Brook, (101-93—194, 7th gross) and Matt Carroll, Martindale (93-108—201, T4 net)

*****

A friend from yesteryear sent this writer a list of golf sayings, two of which will be shared with readers of this column.

“Man blames fate for all other accidents, but feels personally responsible when he makes a hole-in-one.” — Bishop Sheen

“Remember, golf is a game invented by the same people who think music comes out of a bagpipe.” — Lee Trevino

*****

There are three MSGA men’s tournaments this week. Aug. 12, a Senior Tour event will be at Martindale, and the Maine Adaptive Tournament will be Aug. 12-14 at Val Halla, with the weekend tournament Aug. 16-17 at Lakewood.

For the women, on Aug. 13 there will be gross and net tournament play at Riverside and Lakewood.

Bill Kennedy, a retired New Jersey golf writer and editor, now residing on Thompson Lake in Otisfield, is in his seventh season as Sun Journal golf columnist.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: