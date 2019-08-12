Feral Feline Friends seeks donations for sale

GREENE — Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends is looking for items, in good shape, gently used, previously loved, for the super summer yard sale and bottle drive to help finance the work done for the feral cat colonies.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday Sept. 6 and 7, on Route 202, 700 Main St., across from Hurricane’s Cafe and next to Farris Equipment.

The donated items and financial donations will help the organization continue to save the lives of feral cats. For the past 4o years, Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends has been on a mission to continue the work on a daily basis.

Donated items in good condition may be brought to the yard sale on Sept. 6 and 7. Large items such as refrigerators, stoves and sofas cannot be accepted.

For more information, contact Norm Blais at [email protected] Monetary donations are appreciated and can be sent to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends, P. O. Box 274, Greene, ME 04236 or to PayPal at www.tommysferalfelinefriends.com.

Annabessacook Lake Improvement Association meeting

WINTHROP — The annual meeting of the Annabessacook Lake Improvement Association will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Augusta West Kampground off Holmes Road.

There will be a pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and business meeting at 9:15. Members will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the lake association. There will be guest speakers, door prizes and the annual photo contest.

Exotic wildlife to visit Maine Wildlife Park

GRAY — Educators from Wildlife Encounters will visit the Maine Wildlife Park with a living menagerie of exotic wildlife from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, Aug. 17.

Visitors will meet live, non-native wildlife, including an African serval cat, a 50-pound African crested porcupine, an Arctic fox, endangered Eastern indigo snake, an alligator snapping turtle and giant bullfrog. On-site educators will answer question and tell how the species are linked to Maine’s resident wildlife.

Wildlife Encounters is a USDA and state licensed professional educational firm based in Rochester, New Hampshire, whose mission involves educating students and the public about biodiversity, fostering respect for wildlife and nature and promoting sustainable healthy-living practices in all aspects of life. Wildlife Encounters features nonreleasable wildlife that live with them.

