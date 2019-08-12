DEAR SUN SPOTS: This note is in response to the question in the August 9 Sun Spots from Marie regarding men’s clothing stores on Lisbon St. in Lewiston.

The store she might be remembering is Grant’s Clothing at 46 Lisbon St. I worked there a number of years to earn money to pay for college. Grant’s was owned by Oscar “Pants” Lebel, Jr. (who passed away in October 2010) and was owned previously by his father. The Art Deco interior design was maintained throughout its existence until it closed in the mid 1980s. It was known for the heavy, inch-thick glass doors at the front entrance. — Jim, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The men’s clothing store Marie asked about was Grant’s Clothing, where each Christmas I would purchase fantastic sweaters for the men in my family. The gentleman who ran the store had an outstanding personality and knew his customers by name. I wish I could remember his name, but maybe one of your other readers will be able to. — Mary Ann, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: If I remember correctly, the other men’s store was Anderson Little. Mr. Cote was the tailor. I believe it was located between Pine and Ash Streets on Lisbon St. — No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In response to the letter from Marie, the name of the men’s clothing store she is looking for is Dodge’s Clothing. My aunt used to work there back in the day as a seamstress. — Diane, Livermore Falls

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In response to the inquiry made about a men’s clothing store on Lisbon St., I’m not sure of the exact name, but I believe it was Dodge Clothing or Dodge Men’s Clothing. — Anita, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the inquiry about men’s clothing stores located on Lisbon St., I remember Ward Bros. and Reid & Hughes. — Eileen, no town

ANSWER: Wow! I don’t think I’ve ever gotten such quick and varied responses to a Sun Spots question. This is great! This interaction between readers really makes my job as Ms. Sun Spots so much fun. I love hearing about these memories of commerce in downtown Lewiston. Please keep them coming in as I, and I’m sure Sun Spots readers, find them all to be very interesting. I remember some of these stores and the question brought up good memories of those days.

Hopefully, these answers will jog Marie’s memory enough to help her remember exactly what store she was thinking about.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I received two calls yesterday and got the information you provided as well. We have completed our list and hopefully will have a great reunion! —Ginger, no town

ANSWER: The above is in answer to the inquiry about finding Thomas Stocklas, a member of The Mexico High School Class of 1969. He was the only classmate Ginger couldn’t find and she wanted to notify him about the upcoming 50th class reunion on October 12.

I’m thrilled that he was easy to track down, and now I’m hoping that every single classmate will turn out to reconnect at the party. Have a blast, Mexico High School Class of ’69!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

Next »

filed under: