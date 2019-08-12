DURHAM — Durham fire and rescue officials say life jackets helped save the lives of two Durham boys whose canoe capsized Saturday morning on Runaround Pond.

Durham firefighters were called to the pond shortly after 11 a.m. for the overturned canoe. They didn’t know how many people had been in the canoe at the time, according to a press release.

The boys had reached shore by the time rescuers arrived. Both were wearing personal flotation devices, allowing them to swim to shore and call 911. They weren’t injured.

“This was the best possible outcome of this type of incident, and we praise the two involved for wearing their PFDs, staying calm and calling 911,” the press release states. “We would like to thank all involved in helping with this incident: Maine Warden’s Service, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Lisbon Fire Department with their mutual aid response.”

