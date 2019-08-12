Saint Anslem College, Manchester, N.H. — Gabriel Jacques of Lewiston has been accepted into the Sigma Beta Delta International Honor Society for Business, Management and Administration for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Saint Anslem, Manchester, N.H. — Amelie Crowe of Farmington has been accepted into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society for first-year success, for the 2018-2019 academic year.

University of Bridgeport, Baton Rouge, La. — Ashley Swan of Bethel was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, Pa. — Daphne Ellis of Turner has been inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, scholarly society.

Emmanuel College, Boston — Patrick Carty of Sweden has been named to the 2018-19 Great Northeast Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference Team.

Bates College, Lewiston — The following students showcased their research at the college’s Mount David summit: Emily Gibson, Mechanic Falls; Emma Christman, Litchfield; and Abby Westberry, Readfield.

Bates College, Lewiston — Students who studied abroad include: Jesse Saffeir of Pownal; Jennie Chen, East Wilton; Sam Onion, Wayne; Michal Cwik, Auburn; and Torri Pelletier, Topsham.

Lasell College, Boston — Sarah Walton of Mechanic Falls has been named to named to the GNAC 2018-19 Academic All-Conference Team.

Bates College, Lewiston — These students have been awarded grants to community programs: Samatar Iman of Auburn; and Travis Palmer, Rumford.

Colby-Sawyer College, New London, N.H. — Chelsea Perry of Oakland; and Taylor Spadafora, Monmouth, fulfill internship requirements.

Bates College, Lewiston — Ashley Pratt of Greene has been named to NESCAC Spring All-Academic Honors.

American International College, Springfield, Mass. — Jennifer Holmquist of Gray has received the Robert Burke Athletic Director’s Award.

