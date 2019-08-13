VFW Post to meet, discuss poppies



LEWISTON — The James B. Longley-Normand Dionne Post 9150, VFW, will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. Poppies will be the topic of discussion. All members should attend.

Pediatrics service collecting school supplies

LEWISTON — Community Clinical Services (CCS) Pediatrics, an affiliate of St. Mary’s Health System, is teaming up with community members to help provide school supplies for children.

Through Tuesday, Aug. 20, CCS Pediatrics will collect school essentials for children in need and prepare backpacks for them as they get ready to head back to classrooms.

“We distribute the backpacks to our pediatric patients and if we have any left over, we will distribute them to a local school serving the underserved of Lewiston,” said Elizabeth Keene, vice president of mission integration for St. Mary’s.

Those who wish may drop off backpacks at CCS, 330 Sabattus St., Suite B. Items being collected include pencils, erasers, pens, markers, crayons, pencil cases, folders, binders, notebooks, highlighters, glue sticks, scissors, rulers, tissues, hand sanitizer, water bottles and backpacks. Individual items or fully packed backpacks will be accepted.

For more information about CCS Pediatrics or the backpack drive, contact Nicki or Tiffany at 207-755-3160, email [email protected] or [email protected] or visit www.communityclinicalservices.com/pediatrics.

County Democrats to hear about CMP project

AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Democratic Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Auburn City Hall, 60 Court St., second floor. Parking is available in the parking garage behind City Hall on Mechanics Row.

In addition to regular committee business, there will be a special guest presentation by Pete Didisheim, advocacy director, Natural Resources Council of Maine (NRCM), who will speak about CMP’s controversial proposal to build a transmission line across Maine to deliver hydropower from Quebec to Massachusetts. Didisheim will answer questions and address concerns.

Androscoggin County Democrats and all others interested are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 207-784-5726.

Book club to discuss Dickens biography

AUBURN — The Pickwick Club, Maine’s Dickens and beyond reading and discussion group, will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Auburn Public Library. A Dickens biography will be discussed. Choose at least one from the many that are available.

For more information, call Joanne at 207-583-6957 or Alexis at 207-779- 8979.

Citizens invited to attend ‘police academy’

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Police Department’s “Citizens Police Academy” provides an inside look over the day-to-day operations of the department. This is an opportunity for residents to engage with the department and be informed on the services it provides, to discuss current issues in Lewiston and to ask questions related to law enforcement.

The 10-week program runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, to Nov. 21. There will be no class on Oct. 31.

Applications are available in the department’s lobby or can be emailed. For more information, contact Officer Joe Philippon at [email protected] (preferred) or at 207-513-3010.

