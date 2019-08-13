Historical Society to meet

MEXICO — The Mexico Historical Society will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in the Calvin Lyons Hall, located in the Town Office building on Gary Wentzell Lane.

They will share a potluck supper followed by a short meeting. Their veteran member Irene Hutchinson will give a talk about “Gold Fever on the Swift River In Byron, Maine in the early 20th century.” Irene has lived most of her life in Byron and is an active member of the Byron Historical Society. She has knowledge of persons such as Buckskin Sam, Carl Schilling, Mr. Norcross and more.

Purple Hat Drive at library

PARIS — Rosealyn Downing, 11, hones her crocheting skills at the Paris Public Library for a good cause. Downing has thus far crafted five newborn purple hats to donate to the Paris Public Library for the Purple Hat Drive. The drive brings awareness to a new born infant’s “Period of Purple Crying” in an effort to eliminate the “Shaken Baby Syndrome.”

The drive runs through the end of August. The hats will then be given to Community Concepts who will distribute them to the Rumford Community Hospital and the Stephens Memorial Hospital. Newborns will go home with a purple hat as a reminder of the “Period of Purple Crying.”

Donations of soft, knit and crotched, newborn purple hats will be gratefully accepted through the end of August at the library. If yarn, knitting needles, crochet hooks and patterns are needed, they are available along with the criteria for the purple hats at the library.

From 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, the library will hold an event where knitters and crocheters can craft purple hats together as a group. Participants can bring their own supplies or use the library’s.

For more information, call the Paris Public Library at 207-543-6994.

Book club to discuss junior fiction novel

PARIS — Paris Public Library’s Novel Idea Book Club will discuss the junior historical fiction novel, “The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate” by author Jacqueline Kelly at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.

In 1899 in Texas, 11-year-old Callie, a middle sister striving to survive six brothers, forms a close relationship with her cantankerous grandfather, who is an avid naturalist. Callie wants little to do with darning socks and other tasks girls her age attend to, finding more joy in science and using a microscope.

“The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate” is Kelly’s first novel. She is a practicing physician and lawyer.

New members are welcome. To borrow the book, contact the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994.

Christian Women to hear guest singer

PARIS — Christian Woman United will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the South Paris First Congregational Church, 17 East Main St., South Paris. Jewel Clark will be the guest singer.

Contact Janice at 207-743-5770 for reservations.

‘Essentials of College Planning’ workshop

WILTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will hosting a free workshop, “Essentials of College Planning,” for adults 19 and over at the Wilton Career Center, 865 U.S. Route 2E, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

MOFGA offering tour of Industry farm

INDUSTRY — The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association announces the schedule for the third season of Gather & Grow tours, exploring gardens and homesteads this summer. All are welcome to attend.

Explore Will Bonsall’s Homestead and Gardens, Khadighar Farm, Industry, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.

Known by many throughout Maine, Khadighar Farm is a unique example of veganic gardening. Molly Thorkildsen and Will Bonsall focus on self-sufficiency and grow a wide range of vegetables, fruits, grains and legumes. Special features include extensive terraces, solar-powered irrigation, intensive beds and the use of ramial chips (chipped branches of deciduous trees).

Donations are accepted to support the free MOFGA programming.

« Previous

filed under: