AUBURN — Former state Sen. Eric Brakey, who plans to announce his decision on whether to run for Congress next month, released a list of endorsements Tuesday for his plan to challenge incumbent Democrat Jared Golden for the 2nd District seat.

Brakey named 31 Maine legislators who have endorsed his bid for the seat, including 26 who represent areas within the district that Golden won in one of the closest races in the country in 2018.

“I am humbled to have the support of so many friends and former colleagues in the Maine Legislature. These men and women know the issues facing their constituents as well as anyone, and to know they are willing to place their trust in me is a true honor,” Brakey said in a prepared statement.

Brakey, who filed as a candidate last month, said he will hold an event in Auburn on Constitution Day, Sept. 17, to announce his plans for the 2020 race. He has already raised more than $100,000 for the contest.

Only two of the 31 legislators who endorsed Brakey serve in the state Senate, Jim Hamper of Oxford and Paul Davis of Sangerville.

The rest are members of the state House, including Auburn’s Bruce Bickford.

“Auburn people know Sen. Eric Brakey as someone who listens and takes action for his constituents,” Bickford said in a prepared statement. “His leadership in Congress will benefit all Maine people.”

Among his other backers is Rep. Dick Campbell of Orrington, who called him “hard-working, creative and absolutely committed to the principles that have made Maine great for 200 years.”:

“As we celebrate our bicentennial,” Campbell said, “it’s time to win our state back and send a conservative leader to Washington,.”

Another lawmaker, Rep. Joel Stetkis of Canaan, said, “Rural Maine needs a representative to fight for less government and more jobs. Senator Brakey has a proven track record of reducing bureaucratic barriers and there is no doubt he will carry his principles and work ethic to Washington D.C. for all of us here in Maine.”

“I’m supporting Eric Brakey. He would represent the spirit of Maine’s 2nd District in DC very well.”

Rep. John Andrews of West Paris, said he supports Brakey “because he doesn’t need to pretend to fit the 2nd District, he already does. The gun-friendly, pro-freedom legislation he’s passed proves that.”

Brakey said as he weighs his options, he will “continue to meet my neighbors in the 2nd District, listen to their issues and raise the necessary funds so I can make a final decision about the race from an informed position of strength.”

Brakey, 31, won a state Senate seat in 2014 but gave it up to run unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2018, when incumbent independent Angus King easily won a three-way race to secure a second term.

« Previous

filed under: