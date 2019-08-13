LEWISTON — Uplift LA and the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce have scheduled the next Newcomers Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at The Pub at Baxter, 120 Mill St.

The quarterly, casual, social and networking event is to meet, mingle and make connections with fellow professionals and community members. It is free and open to the public, Uplift LA members and chamber members.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a business card to drop in for door prizes, including swag from Baxter Brewing, and to pass along to others.

The Pub at Baxter Brewing will offer select $5 appetizer plates and $3.50 cans in addition to its full menu and full-service soda, beer and wine offerings. Live music by Maine singer/songwriter Brian Patricks will begin at 7 p.m.

Free parking is available in the adjacent Lincoln Street Parking Garage starting at 5 p.m.

