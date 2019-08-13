AUBURN — VIP Tires & Service recently announced the following promotions:
- Tim Winkeler to president and CEO, formerly president and chief operating officer.
- Scott Pickard to chief financial officer, formerly vice president of finance.
- Gary MacCausland to senior vice president of operations and merchandising, formerly vice president of operations.
- John Quirk to executive chairman, formerly chairman and CEO.
- Allan Kirkland to chief financial officer of Quirk Automotive, formerly chief financial officer of VIP
In their new roles, Quirk and Kirkland will focus on real estate management, new store development and acquisitions. The promotions take effect Sept. 1.
VIP Tires & Service is a Quirk family-owned business based in Auburn operating in 59 locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
Trump insists he and Republicans want stronger gun background checks
-
Maine
Another round of Volkswagen settlement money on tap in Maine
-
Nation / World
Britain’s Prince Andrew faces new scrutiny over ties to Jeffrey Epstein
-
Arts & Entertainment
Binging on Netflix could end up costing you
-
Matters of record
Franklin County Criminal Court