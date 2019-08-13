AUBURN — VIP Tires & Service recently announced the following promotions:

Tim Winkeler to president and CEO, formerly president and chief operating officer.

Scott Pickard to chief financial officer, formerly vice president of finance.

Gary MacCausland to senior vice president of operations and merchandising, formerly vice president of operations.

John Quirk to executive chairman, formerly chairman and CEO.

Allan Kirkland to chief financial officer of Quirk Automotive, formerly chief financial officer of VIP

In their new roles, Quirk and Kirkland will focus on real estate management, new store development and acquisitions. The promotions take effect Sept. 1.

VIP Tires & Service is a Quirk family-owned business based in Auburn operating in 59 locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

