VIENNA — The Vienna Historical Society will hold its seventh annual Antique Fair and Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Historical Society Grounds, Route 41.

There will be antiques, collectibles and other merchandise available, as well as food and convenient parking. As a community service the society offers free space for sellers from any town. Call 207-293-4815 for more information.

—

SUMNER — The West Sumner Universalist Society is holding the eighth annual “Whatever Sale” for the benefit of the churchfrom 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

This year’s event is the same as in recent years, featuring a ticket auction of 30-50 items with the drawing at 1:30. They would appreciate any donations for the ticket auction, especially themed baskets in memory of loved ones.

As always the food and bake sale, cutlery sales, and lunch will be available. Anyone wishing to cook their favorite recipe will be welcomed.

