Lycoming

WILLIAMSPORT, PA.- Rylee Delaney, of Livermore, Maine, has been named to the dean’s list for both the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters at Lycoming College in Williamsport, PA. Delaney is majoring in Astrophysics with a minor in Environmental Science. She is the daughter of Rick and Sarah Delaney of Livermore.