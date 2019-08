PHILLIPS — The Central Maine Power Sports annual Ride-In is open to ATV/UTV riders from across the state to experience the Maine’s High Peaks Region ATV/UTV Trail System on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 and 18, at Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps.

Scheduled events include ATV/UTV demo rides, over $2,500 in prizes to raffle, barbecue dinner, pancake breakfast, group ATV ride, 50-50 raffle and giveaways.

