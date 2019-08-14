100 years ago: 1919

One of the largest complete collection of relics and trophies and souvenirs of the Great War ever shown in Lewiston and Auburn is now on exhibition at the rooms of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce. This collection has been brought to Lewiston on behalf of the Lewiston post of the American Legion 41 and is now in charge of Sergeant Major J.F. O’hagan of Washington, D.C. He gathered the greater part of the collection himself during his three and a half years of his service overseas. It will remain here until Friday.

50 years ago: 1969

Police impounded a bicycle owned by an Auburn boy this morning after he cut in front of a cruiser without looking. Officer Normand Demers reportedly was driving on Hampshire Street when the 10-year old cut from the left side of the road to the right in front of Demers’ cruiser without checking behind him. The bicycle has been placed in the police garage for five days.

25 years ago: 1994

Chris West, son of Dorothy and Ray West of Rumford, was recently named a State 4-H Award winner. Chris has been selected to attend the National 4-H Congress. The event, to be held in Orlando, Fla., recognizes the nation’s most outstanding 4-H youth with a week of educational activities at Epcot Center, Sea World, and the Kennedy Space Center. While recognizing 4-H achievement, attendance at National 4-H Congress marks the fulfillment of individual goals. The events focus attention on the values of 4-H in developing competent, knowledgeable young citizens.

