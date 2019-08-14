LEWISTON — Maine Event Comedy presents Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Bryan Valencia at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Bear Bones Beer, 43 Lisbon St. He’ll be joined by Jake Jacobson and Leonard Kimble. A comedy open mic will follow the show.

Valencia was the head writer at Comedy Well Done and Jokes4Miles, where he wrote alongside comedy pioneer Ritch Shydner. He currently hosts The World Series of Comedy and over the past two years has performed in clubs, colleges and bars in 34 states and multiple international comedy festivals, all while raising money for pediatric cancer research. Valencia has combined his talents over the past few years into a one-of-a-kind, Vaudevillian style that teeters on the cusp of humor, sentiment and absurdity. Simply put — he is a weirdo.

Jacobson has seen the world and he’s not impressed. Born in Massachusetts, raised in Rhode Island and enlightened in Africa, he now resides in western Maine and writes intellectual-social-observational irreverence to be delivered wherever some good ol’ common sense is required.

As charming as he is funny, Kimble has opened for internationally touring comedian Rich Vos and was recently selected for the Last Comix Standing competition at Mohegan Sun.

The show is free and for ages 21-plus. For more information, call 207-513-0742 or email [email protected]

filed under: