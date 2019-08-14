LEWISTON – Naomi Ragan, born Sept. 6, 1975, passed away Aug. 10, 2019 at the age of 43.

She is survived by her husband, Rob; daughters, Kiarra Bruce and Maggie Ragan, son, Joey Ragan; mother Lena Rousseau; sister, Sarah Bruce.

She worked at T.D. Bank and lived every day her way. She died loved, cherished and on her own terms. She made people around her better and always had a smile on her face. The world is a lesser place without her and we can never replace her. She was a bright shining star. She tried to help those needing help and never asked for anything in return. Naomi exemplified what it means to be selfless, gracious and a wonderful human being. We should all learn from her and follow her example, there will never be another person like her again.

A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday.