WEST PARIS — According to Oxford County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James Urquhart, a 16-year-old male brandished and shot a gun on Orchard Court on Tuesday.
A bullet fragment hit another juvenile who was sitting in a car. Urquhart said the wound was superficial, and the juvenile was treated and released at the scene.
There were three to four male juveniles involved in the incident, all 16-17 years old.
According to Urquhart, the case is still under investigation. The identity of the juveniles involved wasn’t released because of their ages.
