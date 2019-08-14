WEST PARIS — According to Oxford County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James Urquhart, a 16-year-old male brandished and shot a gun on Orchard Court on Tuesday.

A bullet fragment hit another juvenile who was sitting in a car. Urquhart said the wound was superficial, and the juvenile was treated and released at the scene.

There were three to four male juveniles involved in the incident, all 16-17 years old.

According to Urquhart, the case is still under investigation. The identity of the juveniles involved wasn’t released because of their ages.

west paris maine
