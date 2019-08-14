WILTON — Western Maine Play Museum officially opened on Friday, August 9, with visitors from Livermore Falls, Rumford and elsewhere.

The museum is open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 12 to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 per person, over 12 months. A number of yearly membership types are available, paid in advance.

The museum is also available, for a fee for birthday parties. It is already reserved for several.

Volunteers Nancy Prince and Robin Bragg were learning their assigned tasks Friday while Executive Director Joni James led a craft activity.

Prince said an anonymous donor donated $100 worth of socks. The first 100 people who arrived without their own socks wouldn’t have to pay for a pair.

The museum has a shoe–free zone policy. The directors are committed to keeping the museum safe and clean for its small guests. Because shoes or boots go everywhere, guests are required to leave them in the storage area near the main door. Guests can wear their favorite socks or slippers or purchase a pair for $1.

Kassie Elliott of Rumford said she had heard about the museum on Facebook. She’s been following it for the last year.

Prince said, “There’s a lot of hand painting. Color has been added all over the place. It will change from time to time.”

Prince is the author of Libby’s Loons which teaches young readers about loons. For the last three years 50% of book sales went to the museum.

“The book sells itself and does good work,” she said.

A table in the dark room is covered with x–ray films donated by a local doctor. Children can rearrange them to create a full skeleton or experiment.

Prince said the dark room is a nice quiet place to visit.

The museum will have stationary and changing exhibits.

The train room is one area that will be different from time to time.

Prince said the building is handicap accessible. One of her favorite things is the ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ themed mural art teacher Katie Kriger created in the elevator area.

“She worked her way all the way up. It was all free hand. It was amazing to watch her work,” Prince said.

For more information about Western Maine Play Museum visit the website http://www.westernmaineplay.org/, their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/westernmaineplaymuseum or call 645–3555.

filed under: