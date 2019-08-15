LEWISTON — The Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Club will have Martin Grohman as speaker at the 7 a.m. breakfast meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Governor’s Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St. Cost for breakfast is $12.

Grohman is the executive director of the Environmental & Energy Technology Council of Maine (E2Tech), a statewide nonprofit focused on growing Maine’s clean technology economy. He is a former independent state representative and holds a degree in chemical engineering from Rensselaer.

Grohman hosts a podcast for Maine entrepreneurs called “The Grow Maine Show,” and co-founded DuraLife Decking, a composite decking manufacturing company in Biddeford. As a legislator he was twice named American Legion Legislator of the Year, as an honorary life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and won the 2016 President’s Award from the Maine Sheriffs’ Association.

Grohman grew up in Carthage, where his family still runs a small farm keeping Jersey cows. He and his wife, Amy, and their two children live in Biddeford.

