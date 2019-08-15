PARIS — On Tuesday, August 20th, at 6:30, Paris Public Library’s Novel Idea Book Club will discuss the junior, historical fiction novel, The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate by author Jacqueline Kelly.
In 1899 in Texas, 11 year old Callie, a middle sister striving to survive 6 brothers, forms a close relationship with her cantankerous grandfather who is an avid naturalist. Callie wants little to do with darning socks and other tasks girls her age attend to, finding more joy in science and using a microscope.
