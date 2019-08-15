It’s summertime and nothing is better than a cold refreshing treat for the whole family! It doesn’t

need to be full of sugar or fat. Make a fresh fruit Popsicles® instead! This recipe can be adapted

to use whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have on hand. You can purchase low cost Popsicle®

molds locally or online or use small cups, ice cube trays or the like. Don’t forget Popsicle® sticks

or toothpicks!

Watermelon and Mint Popsicles®

1 pound watermelon

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped into very small pieces

Blend the watermelon in a food processor or squish and crush in your clean hands.

Add the lemon juice and mint.

Pour into molds.

After about an hour, add your Popsicle® sticks or toothpicks ,if using ice cube trays or small cups.

Allow to freeze for another 2-3 hours.

Remove from mold and wrap in plastic wrap or waxed paper to store.

Then enjoy.

Fruit and Yogurt Popsicles®

1 pound fresh or frozen fruit, crushed or blend

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 non fat Greek yogurt

Make a simple syrup of 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup water. Heat to dissolve sugar.

Cool the syrup mixture.

Add it to your 1 pound of crushed fruit.

Then add 1 1/2 cups non-fat Greek-style yogurt.

Blend it all together or leave it swirly.

Pour into molds.

After about an hour, add your Popsicle® sticks or toothpicks ,if using ice cube trays or small cups.

Allow to freeze for another 2-3 hours.

Remove from mold and wrap in plastic wrap or waxed paper to store.

Then enjoy.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: