It’s summertime and nothing is better than a cold refreshing treat for the whole family! It doesn’t
need to be full of sugar or fat. Make a fresh fruit Popsicles® instead! This recipe can be adapted
to use whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have on hand. You can purchase low cost Popsicle®
molds locally or online or use small cups, ice cube trays or the like. Don’t forget Popsicle® sticks
or toothpicks!
Watermelon and Mint Popsicles®
1 pound watermelon
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped into very small pieces
Blend the watermelon in a food processor or squish and crush in your clean hands.
Add the lemon juice and mint.
Pour into molds.
After about an hour, add your Popsicle® sticks or toothpicks ,if using ice cube trays or small cups.
Allow to freeze for another 2-3 hours.
Remove from mold and wrap in plastic wrap or waxed paper to store.
Then enjoy.
Fruit and Yogurt Popsicles®
1 pound fresh or frozen fruit, crushed or blend
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 non fat Greek yogurt
Make a simple syrup of 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup water. Heat to dissolve sugar.
Cool the syrup mixture.
Add it to your 1 pound of crushed fruit.
Then add 1 1/2 cups non-fat Greek-style yogurt.
Blend it all together or leave it swirly.
Pour into molds.
After about an hour, add your Popsicle® sticks or toothpicks ,if using ice cube trays or small cups.
Allow to freeze for another 2-3 hours.
Remove from mold and wrap in plastic wrap or waxed paper to store.
Then enjoy.
