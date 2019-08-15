It’s summertime and nothing is better than a cold refreshing treat for the whole family! It doesn’t

need to be full of sugar or fat. Make a fresh fruit popsicles instead! This recipe can be adapted

to use whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have on hand. You can purchase low cost popsicle

molds locally or online or use small cups, ice cube trays or the like. Don’t forget popsicle sticks

or toothpicks!

Watermelon and Mint Popsicles

1 pound watermelon

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped into very small pieces

Blend the watermelon in a food processor or squish and crush in your clean hands.

Add the lemon juice and mint.

Pour into molds.

After about an hour, add your popsicle sticks or toothpicks ,if using ice cube trays or small cups.

Allow to freeze for another 2-3 hours.

Remove from mold and wrap in plastic wrap or waxed paper to store.

Then enjoy.

Fruit and Yogurt Popsicles

1 pound fresh or frozen fruit, crushed or blend

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 non fat greek yogurt

Make a simple syrup of 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup water. Heat to dissolve sugar.

Cool the syrup mixture.

Add it to your 1 pound of crushed fruit.

Then add 1 1/2 cups non-fat greek style yogurt.

Blend it all together or leave it swirly.

Pour into molds.

After about an hour, add your popsicle sticks or toothpicks ,if using ice cube trays or small cups.

Allow to freeze for another 2-3 hours.

Remove from mold and wrap in plastic wrap or waxed paper to store.

Then enjoy.

