Senior Hanna Roy paints her parking space Thursday morning in the lower lot at Edward Little High School in Auburn. No one at the school knows how long the tradition has been going on, but an office worker who has been at the school for 20 years said it started long before she got there. Principal Scott Annear said there are no rules to this “weird tradition,” except they have to be painted “appropriately” and it is “first come, first served.” The painting unofficially begins after the lines in the lot are painted each summer, which was done Monday. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Edward Little High School seniors and a mother paint the seniors’ school parking spaces Thursday morning. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal