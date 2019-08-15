Harrison — Saturday August 17, from 1 – 4, Scribner’s Mill and Homestead will be open for tours. In the mill, visitors lean how the early 1847 sash saw worked and the homestead tells the story of the families who operated this local industrial site. Our blacksmith will be in the blacksmith shop working at the wooden forge.

The recently published book telling the history of Scribner’s Mill will be available for purchase.

A $5 donation for each adult is requested. Check our web site scribnersmill.org for more information about the mill.

On August 21, starting at 5:00 Scribner’s Mill Preservation will be holding their annual meeting starting with a Pot Luck cook out including fresh grilled corn on the cob followed by a brief meeting that will report the highlights of 2018/2019 and the future plans for the site. Bring a covered dish.

September tours will be on Labor Day Monday the 7 and Saturday the 21.

Scribner’s Mill is found south of Bolsters Mills on Jesse Mill Rd. crossing over the Crooked River Bridge into the Town of Harrison, the mill is on the left. From Routes 35 or 117, follow the Maine State Directional signs found at Carsley Rd. or Maple Ridge Rd. respectively. For those following their GPS from Rte. 121, continue on Bolsters Mills Rd. to Jesse Mill Rd. instead of turning onto Tamworth Rd. Private or group tours are available by calling 583-6455.

