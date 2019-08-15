The Old Town Museum is looking for young children to be flag-bearers at the Musical Program at the museum on Sunday, Sept. 8.
This will be a program of patriotic songs to highlight Patriot Day on Sept. 11
If you have children or grandchildren that would like this opportunity, please contact [email protected]
