LEWISTON — At least one person was seriously injured Friday night when a car and tow truck collided head-on Lisbon Street.

The crash was first reported at about 7:30 p.m. Nearly an hour later, rescue crews were struggling to extricate a woman from her mangled vehicle.

The vehicles collided on a stretch of Lisbon Street beneath the turnpike overpass, a short distance from North Lisbon Road. Witnesses reported the tow truck, which had a car strapped to its bed, burst into flames after the impact.

A video from another driver’s dash cam shows the tow truck heading outbound on Lisbon Street moments before the crash. The truck is seen weaving into oncoming traffic several times.

Police shut down a long section of Lisbon Street while fire and rescue crews attempted to free the woman in the car. Traffic was detoured in several areas, including down Westminster Street on one end and Old Lisbon Street on the other.

The street beneath the overpass was jammed with emergency vehicles, including firetrucks and ambulances.

At about 8:25 p.m., it was reported that the woman had been freed from her vehicle and was being taken to Central Maine Medical Center. No further information about her condition was available.

Police were expected to keep part of Lisbon Street closed as a reconstruction got underway as part of their investigation.

