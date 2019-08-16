Local musician to give free concert

WILTON — The Wilton Free Public Library will host a free concert with local musician and artist Phil Poirier at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Poirier will play original acoustic contemporary pop/folk with a touch of the blues. He will introduce new songs on piano and guitar.

For more information, contact the library at 207-645-4831 or [email protected]

Rumford church to host hymn sing, more program

RUMFORD — The Rumford Point Congregational Church will host a Hymn Sing and More program at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, to help benefit the church’s restoration needs. The More part of the program will offer solo performances by Lynne Ramsey, Cindy Christie and David Christie, piano/organ and vocal.

The program is free and donations will be accepted. Refreshments will follow the show.

Daughters of Isabella plan Summer Social BBQ

ROXBURY — St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, will have a Summer Social Barbecue at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Angie Arsenault’s home at Roxbury Pond. Bring a lawn chair if possible. Committee members will call to confirm who will attend. Let the committee know if a ride is needed. Car pooling will be available in the church parking lot.

The committee members for the July/August social will furnish the luncheon. Chairwomen are Roxanne Gorham and Tracy Arsenault. Also on the committee are Billie Koris and Cheryl Cox.

The five 2019 Daughters of Isabella Scholarship recipients are Kylee Pelletier, Taylor Henry, Alex Gorham, David Barr and Sarah Barre.

Society to hold meeting, potluck

FARMINGTON — Monday, Aug. 26. Farmington Historical Society will host a potluck and meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at North Church, 118 High St.

At 7 p.m, join in the celebration of Farmington’s 225th anniversary: 1794–2019. History, music, games, prizes, refreshments. Everyone is welcome to attend.

