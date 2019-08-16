FARMINGTON — Farmington Public Library will hold an Art Exhibit Fundraiser on Friday, August 23, 5 – 7 p.m., Janice Norton will be exhibiting landscapes, still life, florals and animals, with some originals as well archival prints. Light refreshments will be served. The show will continue through October 23. Free and open to the public.

The Art Exhibit Fundraiser is directed at raising funds, providing a venue for artists to display their works, and adding the visual dimension of art to the Library. Each artist donates a piece of their art to the Library to be raffled off at the end of the two-month period. Raffle tickets will be on sale at the library through the duration of the show.