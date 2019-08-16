BRIDGTON — Camp Pondicherry Girl Scout Camp is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a weekend celebration Friday through Sunday, Aug. 23 to 25. For 50 years, thousands of girls from across Maine have attended Camp Pondicherry in the foothills of the White Mountains, learning outdoor and leadership skills and making memories.

Celebration attendees will span all five decades, including camp directors from the 1970s and 1980s, multi-generational families and former and current staff members and campers.

The Camp Pondicherry Alumni Association is hosting the event with assistance from the Girl Scouts of Maine. The Pondicherry Alumni is a group of former campers and staff members focusing on preserving camp history, raising money for camperships and keeping the Camp Pondicherry spirit alive. The Pondicherry Alumni also host annual weekend reunions. Go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/pondialumni/ for more information.

The weekend event will include traditional camp activities such as swimming, boating, campfires, singing and s’mores. Attendees will receive the new Camp Pondicherry History Booklet, a project researched and put together by the Camp Pondicherry Alumni Association and designed with the help of Girl Scouts of Maine.

Registration is still open for campers and staff members who attended Camp Pondicherry. Visit girlscoutsofmaine.org, call 207-772-1177 or email [email protected] for more information. Weekend attendees may camp in a tent or have basic accommodations in a building and attend all the weekend activities and meals for $80. Saturday-only attendees will have lunch, a free concert and several traditional camp activities.

