DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center will present Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

“Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards are clearly inheritors of a timeless legacy, creating music that is both original and evocative of a rich tradition. Blending distinctive voices and a wide range of accompaniment (guitar, harmonica, ukulele, clarinet, penny whistle, electric bass), their songs have been well received by audiences around the eastern United States and Canada since 2010. Transcending the genre of folk Americana, their music echoes inspiration from traditional folk duos and singer/songwriters like Ian & Sylvia, Kate Wolf and Neil Young — combining beautiful harmonies and a lyrical intensity, while establishing a unique sound of their own,” said Nick Noble, host of WICN’s “FOLK REVIVAL”

Their latest release, “Live in Manitoba (Nobody’s Favorite Records 2018),” is a collection of songs and short introductions from a 13-date house concert tour of Manitoba, Canada, organized through Home Routes/Chemin Chez Nous. This album demonstrates Mark and Raianne’s close connection to their audience, as well as musical versatility. The track list includes selections from both studio albums, covers of Tom Petty’s “Walls” and Neil Young’s “Unknown Legend,” and two previously unreleased songs.

Both artists are products of central Massachusetts mill and factory towns, and for all their national exposure, they are passionately dedicated to the region and what it has to offer. Each summer for the past decade they have organized the Massachusetts Walking Tour where they hike the roads and trails of the Commonwealth, more than 100 miles in less than two weeks, in support of the arts in local communities along the way. Each evening they stop over in yet another Massachusetts town, putting on a free concert there, along with local performers and fellow artists who accompany them on their journey. These annual two-week treks also raise awareness of the trails and greenways in Massachusetts, using music to make important connections.

Tickets are available for $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (65-plus) and $8 for kids under 18. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org or call the Denmark Arts Center box office at 207-452-2412.

The Denmark Arts Center is at 50 West Main St. (Route 160).

