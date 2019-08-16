100 years ago: 1919

It is understood that an order will be introduced at the next meeting of the Lewiston city government authorizing the city to purchase several carloads of the Army supplies being offered through the country by the U.S. war department.

50 years ago: 1969

Attorney Curtis Webber, Auburn’s city solicitor, has a busy speaking schedule this week as he addresses two of the local service clubs. On Wednesday he will speak before the Auburn-Lewiston Kiwanis Club and on Thursday his audience will be the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club. At each club, he will speak on new legislation passed by the 104th Legislature which affects Lewiston and Auburn.

25 years ago: 1994

Eat, drink and be Perry. Mason, that is. A special production of the Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre will premiere in the Oxford Hills Sept. 17, featuring the traveling Mystery Cafe Actors. Key Bank is sponsoring the event as a benefit for the Oxford Hills YMCA. Guests will solve the comedy/mystery while eating a four-course dinner at the Country Way Restaurant.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

