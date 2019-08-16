Maine recording artists The JLD Project will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Margaritas in Auburn. They are a five-piece band hailing from Freeport known for their versatility in playing serveral rock genres. Band members include: Tom Dube, lead guitar/vocals; Pete Ladd, guitar/vocals; David Hodgkins, bass/vocals; Mike Hall, guitar; and Tom Cavanaugh, drums. There is no cover charge. For more information, call 207-782-6036.

