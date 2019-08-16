Maine recording artists The JLD Project will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Margaritas in Auburn. They are a five-piece band hailing from Freeport known for their versatility in playing serveral rock genres. Band members include: Tom Dube, lead guitar/vocals; Pete Ladd, guitar/vocals; David Hodgkins, bass/vocals; Mike Hall, guitar; and Tom Cavanaugh, drums. There is no cover charge. For more information, call 207-782-6036.
« Previous
Next »
Latest Articles
-
Matters of record
-
Encore
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.