BOSTON — Hallie Pike of Mt. Blue High School in Farmington was recognized as a recipient of the Red Sox Service Scholarship during a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park before the Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays game on July 30. The program awarded students from public high schools across New England with $1,000 scholarships towards their college education based on academic performance, financial aid eligibility, and demonstrated community service.

A total of 210 public high school graduates from Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, and Connecticut have been awarded scholarships this year, and nearly all of the recipients were on hand before the game to be recognized on the field.

Before their recognition on the field at Fenway Park, the awardees participated in a community service project in collaboration with Mayor Walsh’s office and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. The group will conduct a #Trashtag Challenge to pick up trash in five different public parks and spaces throughout Boston.

The service scholarship program was introduced in 2010 by then-New Hampshire Governor John Lynch, and Red Sox Principal Owner John W. Henry and Red Sox Foundation Board Member Linda Pizzuti Henry. Today, the New England Red Sox Service Scholarships Program has grown to include more than 200 high schools throughout NH, ME, CT, RI and VT.

