FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s COLOR ME UNITED 5K Run/Walk is returning to Farmington for its third year. UWTVA promises this year will be even more colorful and fun, with even more prizes.

“We want everyone dressed as cool or funky as they can, on a team or as an individual, for a chance to win the ‘best dressed’ award,” said Kendra Baker, Finance and Operations Coordinator for UWTVA. “Runners will head out right at 9 a.m. Walkers will follow at around 9:05 a.m. The route will be well-marked, traveling along Front Street, Main Street, Maple Ave, High Street and Anson Street.”

UWTVA urges interested walkers and runners—both teams and individuals—to register online. The fee for an individual is $25, and teams of five or more pay $20/person. The first 25 people to register will receive a phone armband sleeve.

“The registration fee includes a white t-shirt, sunglasses, bandana, water, color pack, and other supplies to fully equip participants for the color run experience,” said Baker.

Proceeds from this year’s race will be invested back into Tri–Valley communities for efforts like the Hope Fund, Packs for Progress, community partners/programs like Meals on Wheels, food and fuel assistance, and more.

There will be prizes for largest team (LEAP has claimed that honor for the last two years), best dressed (past outfits have included butterfly wings, tutus, beanie hats and more) as well as prizes for the top three finishers in each age category. Timing services are provided by Randy Easter and Nat Steele. There will be a photo backdrop for runners and walkers to take before/after pictures.

“We also need volunteers to assist on the day of the race,” said Baker. “People can volunteer to spray water and throw color/paint at runners and walkers, act as crossing guards/assistants and as route guides. We also need help to set up and clean up, and most importantly, hand out drinking water.”

For more information about the COLOR ME UNITED 5K Walk/Run, click on the registration page or visit United Way on Facebook. For more information about United Way of the Tri–Valley Area, visit their website or call 778–5048.

filed under: