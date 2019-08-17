Remaining summer vespers services listed

POLAND — The Empire Grove Sunday evening vespers services remaining summer schedule features Rev. Russell Peppe on Aug. 18; Rev. Karen Munson on Aug. 25; and Rev. John Whitley on Sept. 1. The services begin at 7 p.m. and include snacks, music and fellowship time.

For additional information, call the Auburn UMC office at 207-782 3972.

Claxton to hold public office hours

NEW GLOUCESTER — Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Androscoggin, will hold public office hours at the New Gloucester Community Building, 385 Intervale Road, starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

The office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

Claxton will discuss the past legislative session and answer questions residents might have. All are welcome to attend. Residents can RSVP or show up. To RSVP on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/665364360633522/

Senate District 20 includes Auburn, Mechanic Falls, Minot, New Gloucester and Poland.

Lisbon Falls farm to hold open house

LISBON — RiverView Farm will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 58 Edgecomb Road, Lisbon Falls.

There will be drill team demonstrations, pony rides, food and tack for sale. All proceeds will benefit the Dempsey Cancer Foundation.

Visit with fairies and elves at wildlife park

GRAY — Maine Wildlife Park visitors will be able to meet and have their pictures taken with “real” fairies and elves from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25. Fairies will take over a corner of the picnic area with decorations, a build-your-own fairy house workshop and a decorated life-size fairy house. After building their own fairy house using a diverse collection of forest materials, kids can take their creations home with them.

“Enchanted Forests” is made possible by long-time park volunteers who work throughout the year to prepare for the event. Families work to create the fairy house, costumes and make-and-take fairy homes and staff the two-day event. And “Thistle,” the now famous wildlife park fairy, will again be at the park for the whole event.

Additional fairy-making and decorating materials will be for sale at the fairy house.

Musical story time for infants

FREEPORT — Ali offers a musical story time full of fun songs and rhymes from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays at the Freeport Community Library. The event is for ages 0 to 12 months. Adult supervision is required for children under 11.

For directions to the library or to view its business hours, call 207-865-3307 or visit www.freeportlibrary.com.

