100 years ago: 1919

It was a merry party of boys who left the First-Auburn Trust Company Saturday noon en route to Lake Cobbosseecontee, Winthrop Center, to spend two weeks in wholesome exercise and incidentally to help construct buildings in connection with the State Y. M. C. A. Charles Ault became a sponsor for the 14 boys, and in cooperation with Assistant State Y. M. C. A. secretary, James C. Barnes, arranged some time ago for these boys to leave Auburn on Saturday. Three cars were driven Saturday, driven by Ira W. Fitz, W. Roy Huston and Judge Manser. The trip was made in a little over an hour and was mingled with many pleasures.

50 years ago: 1969

Ralph Noel Sr. of 21 Newbury St., Auburn, filed his nomination papers yesterday for reelection to the Auburn School Committee in the Sept. 8 election.

25 years ago: 1994

The Ricker Seniors program Thursday will feature a puppet show by Pastor Paul, Glennis Carter, and family. The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Poland Community Church.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

