UNITY — Join the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) and the Maine Grain Alliance on Saturday, Aug. 17, for a celebration of Maine grains. Bread and Brews will offer attendees a beer festival experience at MOFGA’s Common Ground Education Center.

Tickets, available at mofga.org, are $45 a person and include a tasting glass, beer and bread tastings and live music. Overnight camping is available to interested folks for an additional cost of $25 for one tent or camper van per site. On-site flush toilets are available.

Gates open at 2 p.m. for campsite set-up and workshop attendance. Then attendees will receive a MOFGA branded tasting glass and try complimentary samples of exclusive beers from Maine breweries from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Common Ground Exhibition Hall. Breweries that will attend include Allagash Brewing Company, Flight Deck Brewing, Lake St. George Brewing, Lubec Brewing Company, Odd Alewives Brewing, Oxbow Brewing, Peak Organic Brewing Company, The Pour Farm, Threshers Brewing Company and Sasanoa Brewing. Sasanoa Brewing is the first MOFGA certified organic brewery.

Included in the ticket price are a variety of workshops covering how to make sourdough English muffins, a taste of ancient grains, home brewing and baking bread with Jim Amaral of Borealis Breads. Tours of the MOFGA grounds that incorporates grain growing demonstrations will also take place.

Guests can stay for the remainder of the evening to enjoy live music, food pairings, food trucks and vendors until 9:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Maine Marimba Ensemble, Driving Charlie Home and Dominic Lavoie.

Those camping overnight will have a Breads and Spreads Breakfast on Sunday morning, where a variety of spreads and toppings will be available to slather and stack on toast and bread baked with Maine grains.

Attendance is capped at 500 tickets. Additional information and tickets are available at http://www.mofga.org/MOFGA-Events/bread-and-brews.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: