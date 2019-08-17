L&A Veterans Council Chairman and American Legion Post 22 Commander, Jerry Dewitt, hat and tan shirt on ladder, takes advantage of the large crowd in town Saturday to open the cockpit and give tours of a Vietnam-era Corsair A-7D fighter jet that was transported from Montana to Lewiston’s Veteran’s Memorial Park last month. L&A Veterans Council raised money to get the jet to Maine, however, they could not fit the wings onto the trailer and need to raise another $6,000 to get them to Lewiston. Dewitt opened the plane to visitors in town for the Great Falls Balloon Festival in hopes of getting donations. Anyone interested in contributing can call Dewitt at 207-576-0376. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
