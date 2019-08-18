Short-track racing is all about the give-and-take, though rarely is there much give when drivers are trying to take every position he or she can get.

There was plenty of give from Bridgton driver Addie McDaniel at Oxford Plains Speedway on Wednesday night, just not necessarily during either Rebels division feature.

McDaniel took the track’s “Backpack Giveaway” to heart, buying and preparing 101 backpacks to give to kids at the track.

“I’ve done the backpacks since they started it. I remember there only being around 15 bags handed out on our night, and there were lots of drivers that night,” McDaniel said. “Last year we gave away 70 of them split between Wednesday and Saturday. I had a couple sponsors help me fill some of the bags, so when I told them my goal for this year was 100 they were on board and came by with totes full of school supplies.”

McDaniel has increased her backpack total every year. Her goal for the giveaway two years ago was 56, which is her car number, but she ended up giving away 60.

She outdid herself again this year, upping her goal of 100 by an extra bag.

“I absolutely love doing these backpacks and seeing the pictures from parents are priceless,” she said. “I just think it’s a great thing that the track does. I love interactions Oxford does for the fans.”

McDaniel was able to impress on the track as well Wednesday, finishing in third in the first of two Rebels features. She settled for a middle-of-the-pack finish in the second feature.

Milestone wins at Wiscasset

Winning races isn’t anything new for Adam Chadbourne, but Saturday night’s victory should still be a special one for the Woolwich driver.

Chadbourne held off Brian Treadwell in the 30-lap Modifieds feature, marking the 50th victory of his racing career. The margin of victory was just 0.274 seconds. Farmington’s Ben Erskine finished third.

Ryan Ripley also experienced that winning feeling, and it was also a special victory. The Thomaston driver pulled away in the 25-lap Strictly Streets feature for his first career win in the division. Zachary Emerson of Sabattus was 1.428 seconds behind in second, and Wiscasset’s Brett Osmond nearly five seconds back for this, just ahead of Jonathon Emerson in fourth.

Logan Melcher of Fayette won the 40-lap Late Model Sportsman race for his division-leading third feature win of the season. Josh St. Clair finished second, nearly a second back.

Zach Audet was victorious in the 25-lap Outlaw Mini feature, with runner-up Kyle Willette crossing the line just over a half-second later. Brady Romano of Livermore Falls finished in third.

Pastore the best again at Beech Ridge

For the fifth time this season Joe Pastore was the first car to cross the finish line in a Sports Series feature during Beech Ridge Motor Speedway’s Saturday night NASCAR Nite action.

Pastore padded his point lead with his latest win on Saturday night.

Nate Leavitt also found victory lane again, taking the Wildcat feature for his third win of the season.

Travis Buzzell drove to victory in the 40-lap Pro Series feature, one day after the birth of his daughter.

Bad finish for Bubba

Defending Oxford 250 winner Bubba Pollard of Senoia, Georgia dropped out in the closing circuits of a 251-lap event at Berlin Raceway in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday night. Pollard was competitive in the race but drove onto pit road with 14 laps to go and called it a day due to a vibration issue.

Pollard is on the entry list for next Sunday’s 46th Oxford 250, hoping to repeat as the winner after being victorious in his debut last year.

