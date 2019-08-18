The challenge of getting to the root cause of high-use complaints was apparent during questioning late last month at the technical hearings, which are under-oath question-and-answer sessions between the PUC commissioners, its staff and parties to the case.

At one point, the senior counsel for the Office of Public Advocate, Liz Wyman, referenced the 3,000 high-usage complaints referred by the PUC to CMP. She asked if it’s CMP’s position that all these customers complaining about receiving double and triple their typical bills are simply wrong.

Vicky Kelsall, vice president for customer service at Avangrid, noted the audits conducted during the winter of 2018: “Well, I think the usage is the usage. I think that the bills are accurate.”

Wyman persisted, wondering why these problems continue 19 months later. Are these customers simply mistaken? she asked.

Kelsall, a former customer service manager at Scottish Power, which like CMP is a subsidiary of Spain-based Iberdrola and which also suffered fallout from a troubled billing system launch, said the meters, reading process and billing system weren’t to blame.

“We’ve not found any indication that usage is driven in a different way,” she said. “So we can only assume that it is down to how customers are consuming energy.”

Wyman also pressed CMP’s management on why it didn’t conduct an analysis of the high-use complaints, a way to trace them back to their source and look for a trend or pattern. CMP’s managers responded that would involve an actual visit to the home, which is not typically done for billing complaints. Such home visits now are being contemplated for future complaints, under a proposed partnership arrangement with Efficiency Maine, the state’s quasi-public agency that oversees conservation spending.

CMP’s managers added that they have found many of the complaints voice broader concerns, such as estimated bills, and not purely high bills. Over the phone and using billing data, representatives performed a “deep dive” into each problem account. Through this and other lines of inquiry, the company found themes of concern. But except in instances where customers installed a heat pump or said they used a space heater, they failed to uncover patterns responsible for high use.

The company also continued to downplay errors it has made. For instance: The PUC’s hearing examiner, Chuck Cohen, asked about the number of customers impacted by a billing error that CMP estimated at 51,000, but later revised to 109,570. That number included presentation errors on the bill, but Linda Ball, who formerly oversaw smart meters for Avangrid and is assuming a new CMP position as vice president for customer service, said the company doesn’t consider presentation errors, which could include how the bill is formatted, to be bill errors.

“Would you agree that presentation errors can be important with regard to customers’ understanding of their bills”? Cohen asked.

Ball replied that they could be, depending on what the error is.