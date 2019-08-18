MINOT — Todd and Melissa Johnson of Minot and Ray and Laurie Ouellette of Lewiston announce the engagement of their children, Malorie Johnson of Lewiston and Spencer Ouellette, also of Lewiston.

The future bride is a graduate of Hebron Academy, Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida, and earned a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She is currently a clinician at Pathways of Maine and owner of Malorie Johnson Therapy, LLC.

The future bridegroom graduated from Lewiston High School and is employed at Berman & Simmons P.A.

The wedding is planned for Sept. 5, 2020, at the Samoset Resort.

