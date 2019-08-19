LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Uplift LA announce the Androscoggin Leadership Development Institute will be held Sept. 11 through Nov. 6 at various times and locations in Lewiston and Auburn.

The 10-session program is designed for first-time to middle managers interested in developing communication, strategic planning and core leadership skills. It combines classroom learning, interactive sessions and hands-on experiences designed to enhance leadership skills, cultivate strengths and strengthen weaknesses. Participants will learn from experts in their fields who have demonstrated success in communication, networking and strategic planning among others.

The program prepares its graduates for success in the business, nonprofit and government worlds, ensuring they have a foundation capable of meeting the pressing demands of today’s ever-changing workforce.

Cost is $1,250 for those registering before Sept. 1; $1,500 after that date. Chamber members get a $500 discount.

For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com .

