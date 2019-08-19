AUBURN — The Edward Little High School Class of 1951 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Village Inn, New Auburn. All class of ‘51 alums and their spouses are invited. Details relating to the Donald M. Gay Scholarship Fund will be discussed following the luncheon.

—

WILTON — The Mexico High School Class of 1972 will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Calzolaio Pasta Co., 248 Main St. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 207-824-2328 or 207-364-3657.

—

Lewiston class to hold 40-year reunion

AUBURN — The Lewiston High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40th reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Martindale Country Club. Cost is $40 a person or $75 a couple

RSVP by sending a check to Bob Levesque or “LHS Class of ’79” at 14 Richmond Road, Turner, ME 04282.

Hotels rooms are available if from out of town. For more information, contact Barbara (Miller) Legate at [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: