CONCORD, N.H. — Gas prices are still dropping in northern New England, following a national trend.
The latest GasBuddy price reports show New Hampshire’s prices fell 3 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing the average to $2.54. Maine gas prices dropped 2.8 cents per gallon, averaging $2.60. In Vermont, prices were down slightly, to $2.67 a gallon.
The national average is $2.60 per gallon. That’s down 17 cents from a month ago, and 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
