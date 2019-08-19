100 years ago: 1919

Turner observed Old Home Day celebrating the first reunion of old residents since the great war, Saturday at the grange hall. Over 400 people, many coming great distances for the event, were present. Addresses were given during the day by the Rev. William Lombard of Haverhill, Mass., Dr. O. H. Sprague, the Rev. Arthur F. Wedge of Pleasant Pond, and Lt. Irish, and Hon. Clarence Hale. C. A. Bonney presided during the morning and afternoon meetings.

50 years ago: 1969

Nine-year-old Susanna Gilbert was crowned Miss Lewiston Playground last night at the pageant staged at Montello Junior High School by the Lewiston Recreation Department. Miss Gilbert is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Gilbert of Cottage Street, Lewiston. Susanna, who will enter the fourth grade at St. Joseph’s School in the fall, was crowned by Mayor John Beliveau. She received her trophy from William E. Milliken, director of the Lewiston Recreation Department; her ribbon from Judy Gervais, runner-up for the title of Miss Lewiston Playground in 1968; and her flowers from Mrs. Sue Duston, secretary to Mr. Milliken. Susanna’s talent offering was a baton-twirling routine.

25 years ago: 1994

The Lisbon School Committee on Monday night decided to hire a full-time assistant principal at the high school rather than making the position part-time. The deadline to apply for the position has expired, but the school committee has not decided whether it should be full or part-time. The vacancy was created when Richard Read was named principal to succeed William Schenck.

