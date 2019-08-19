PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation’s Equity Fund is accepting applications from nonprofits for project and capacity-building grants that address lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) issues and needs.

The Equity Fund helps strengthen LGBTQ organizations in Maine and supports initiatives that work toward inclusive, diverse, prejudice-free communities for the LGBTQ population and all people in Maine.

Grant awards of up to $7,500 are available, with priority given to projects and organizations that serve people in rural and underserved communities; support LGBTQ families, youth or elders; increase access to health care or reduce health disparities; reduce anti-LGBTQ violence; support social and cultural community-building activities; and provide education to promote respect and understanding of LGBTQ people.

The deadline for grant applications is Sunday, Sept. 15. An online application, guidelines and list of 2018 grants are available at www.mainecf.org. For questions, contact Senior Program Officer Gloria Aponte C. at [email protected] or 207-761-2440.

To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

