MECHANIC FALLS — Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Mark Elliott presented interim Town Clerk Julie Ward signed petitions to recall four members of the town council.

Council Chairperson Cathy Fifield, Vice Chair Wayne Hackett and Councilors Nick Konstantoulakis and John Emery were targeted for recall by Elliott and four other residents after the 4-1 vote taken by the council June 17 to dismiss Zakk Maher as town manager.

Councilor Kieth Bennett, who voted against the dismissal, was not included in the recall.

Elliott and Aaron Ouellette, Randal Madore, Thomas Webster and William Dyer began collecting residents’ signatures July 25.

The petitioners needed to have at least 192 signatures for each of the councilors earmarked for recall. Elliott produced the final numbers as: Hackett 248, Fifield 242, Konstantoulakis 231 and Emery 224.

According to the charter, “Within 20 days after the petition has been filed, the clerk shall complete a certificate as to its sufficiency.”

Ward first has to make sure enough of the signatures belong to registered voters in town. If they do, then the town council has up to 30 days to call for a special vote for the recall.

The charter also spells out that the special recall municipal election requires “the total number of votes cast for and against recall is at least equal to 30% of the total number of qualified voters who cast votes for governor in the most recent gubernatorial election.” That figure would have to be at least 384 voters if a recall vote happens.

Any councilor who loses in a recall election steps down immediately. That same councilor is not prohibited to run for the same office again, however.

The petition drive was not only motivated by the town’s refusal to offer more details behind Maher’s ouster, but also, the council may have violated state law and similar rules laid out in the town charter for firing a town manager. Maher’s attorney, Adam Lee, had filed suit in Androscoggin County Superior Court on the grounds that the council had made an illegal attempt to terminate its town manager.

During the course of several public meetings, the language on dismissing Maher was changed to a preliminary resolution placing Maher on administrative leave until a public hearing was held. A public hearing had been set for Aug. 15 to discuss Maher’s future with the town.

At its Aug. 5 session, the town council rescinded the preliminary resolution by a vote of 4-0, and Maher returned as town manager the next day. The public hearing was canceled.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: