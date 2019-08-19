FARMINGTON — The North Church Concert Series welcomes back Simons and Goodwin in a cabaret-style performance at the church, 118 High St., at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a pie social and jam session.

Simons and Goodwin have a smooth sound consisting of intricate arrangements, tight expression and beautiful harmonies. They have an eclectic repertoire with performances tailored to the audience. While primarily a folk duo, they can treat country, old rock, jazz and blues standards with similar musical skill. In addition, they do a number of Bob’s original songs, including “The Portland,” which is about the foundering of the steamer Portland in the great Portland Gale of 1898.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for high school and college students, $5 for elementary school students. Preschoolers and any student participating in the jam session will get in at no charge.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.

