LIVERMORE FALLS — Maine’s Paper and Heritage Museum, 22 Church St., will host the second annual Paper Making Heritage Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Events include museum tours, a family history presentation by David Record at 11 a.m., hands-on paper-making demonstrations for kids, a museum scavenger hunt where finishers will be entered into a drawing for free T-shirts, a garage sale and lunch of hot dogs, potato salad, chips and a celebration cake. Event and lunch is by donation. All donations go toward museum operations and a fund to fix the museum roof.

David Record is a descendant of the Record family, who were entrepreneurs and business owners in the Jay/Livermore Falls area in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The Record family built the first paper mill in the area and operated a wood pulp mill, saw mill and foundry.

They also built the home which houses the museum. The family home was built in 1906 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The ornate Italian-style home with Tiffany stained glass windows is one of the oldest homes in the area. It not only served as the home of Judson Record, but became the residence for many of the managers of the International Paper Co., Otis Mill from 1911 until 1990. It then became the Northern Woodlands Division office for International Paper Co. In 2007 International Paper Co. donated the home to the newly formed Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum.

All are welcome to explore the exhibits showcasing the history of paper-making in Maine and the heritage of local communities.

For more information, visit the Facebook page, website or call Greg at 207-897-3157.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: